Twele Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.