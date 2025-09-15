Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 45,473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,473 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,474 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

