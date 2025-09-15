Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 503,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 162,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 231,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charis Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $184.93 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

