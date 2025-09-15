Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) Short Interest Down 49.5% in August

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Safety Shot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Safety Shot Price Performance

SHOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,493. Safety Shot has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safety Shot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Shot by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 81,720 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Safety Shot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Safety Shot by 142.9% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

