iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 1703752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

