Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
