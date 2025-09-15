Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

NASDAQ SVVC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $448,045.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.