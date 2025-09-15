Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $19.38. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 132,584,033 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 12.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.0896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,265 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 816,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 544,253 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.