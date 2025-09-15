Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $19.38. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 132,584,033 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 12.5%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.0896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.
