Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Mexico to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
