Cultivar Capital Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE SYK opened at $383.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.98 and a 200-day moving average of $379.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.42.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

