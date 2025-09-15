Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 136 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 958,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,600 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $460.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.76 and its 200 day moving average is $402.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $461.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

