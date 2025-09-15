21 West Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ABBV opened at $218.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.45. The company has a market capitalization of $385.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $221.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.