Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 128.9% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE BMY opened at $46.22 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

