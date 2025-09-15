Apella Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,915 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after buying an additional 150,443 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,666,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,088,000 after buying an additional 550,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.43 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

