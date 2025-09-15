Short Interest in Next Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Rises By 127.0%

Next Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,500 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Next Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Next has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $160 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Next Company Profile

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

