CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu Buys 1,515,151 Shares

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,515,151 shares in the company, valued at $49,999,983. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGON traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 341,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,831. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGON shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,910,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 409.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,170 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth $19,854,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 139.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

