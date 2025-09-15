CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu Buys 1,515,151 Shares

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGONGet Free Report) Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,515,151 shares in the company, valued at $49,999,983. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGON traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 341,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,831. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGONGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGON shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGON

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,910,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 409.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,170 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth $19,854,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 139.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.