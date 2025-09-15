Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,906 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 468,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 108,608 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

