Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.63 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.