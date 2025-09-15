Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.50 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

