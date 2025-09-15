Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $324.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $325.20. The stock has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

