Short Interest in Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Expands By 74.0%

Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,200 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pop Mart International Group Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Pop Mart International Group stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.30. 35,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,675. Pop Mart International Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $44.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Pop Mart International Group

Pop Mart International Group Limited is an investment holding company engages in the design, development and sale of pop toys principally in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally. The company offers blind boxes. Pop Mart International Group Limited is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

