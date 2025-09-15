General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Mills has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.General Mills’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,508,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $84,862,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

