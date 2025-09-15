Beacon Wealthcare LLC Acquires Shares of 8,889 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

