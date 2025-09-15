DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

Shares of DTS stock remained flat at $24.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. DTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Get DTS alerts:

DTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.