Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Paladin Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

