Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,900 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 106,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.74.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
