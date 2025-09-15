Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 193 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWF opened at $460.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $461.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

