Goldstone Financial Group LLC Sells 3,243 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $324.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $325.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

