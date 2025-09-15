iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF is Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

