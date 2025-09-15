TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF) Short Interest Up 138.1% in August

TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC TCAPF remained flat at $3.97 during midday trading on Monday. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

