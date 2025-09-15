PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6%

PYPL opened at $66.89 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

