Goldstone Financial Group LLC Buys 2,376 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,958,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,924,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

