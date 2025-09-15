Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.09 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.63 and a 200 day moving average of $192.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

