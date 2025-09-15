Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

