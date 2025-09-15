Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $153,000 Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 39,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.79. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.