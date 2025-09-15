Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $471.51 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $472.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.17 and its 200-day moving average is $414.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

