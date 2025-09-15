First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Sold by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.0% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $66.32 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

