Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $271.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

