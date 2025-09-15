Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.72% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $54,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,992,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 112,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 224,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $78.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $78.73.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

