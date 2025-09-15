Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $57.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 12.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $57,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

