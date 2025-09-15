Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $625.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.01 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.04.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

