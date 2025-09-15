Prism Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $586.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $587.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.68.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

