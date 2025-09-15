Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $66.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

