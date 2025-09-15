Bangor Savings Bank Sells 55 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $479.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

