Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,059,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $88,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.7%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

