Evercore ISI Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $183.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.94. 285,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,196. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 778,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,666,000 after buying an additional 102,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

