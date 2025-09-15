Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 112,724 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 228.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,724 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.