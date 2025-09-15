Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,836 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:GEV opened at $625.99 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.01 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.09.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.04.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.