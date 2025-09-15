Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,947 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $44,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,724 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,421,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,854,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 514,673 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 767,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,014,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,050,000 after buying an additional 422,452 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $74.54.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

