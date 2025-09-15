Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $92,204. The trade was a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.45, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

