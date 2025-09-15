Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Bought by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,032,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

